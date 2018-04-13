New legislation allows City Council to decide times of alcohol sales for Auburn restaurants

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - For almost a year, there have been talks of being able to purchase alcohol at an earlier time on Sundays.

That change of alcohol sales time could come sooner than what some thought.

Alabama legislation passed in this years session will allow Auburn to make the call on changing Sunday alcohol sales for restaurants.

Right now alcohol is served on Sundays starting at noon in Auburn.

Legislation passed in the last years allowed cities to have a public vote on whether or not to change the alcohol sales time on Sundays.

However, this new legislation will allow the city council to make the call on changing sales times.

“Brunch has become very popular in Auburn and Opelika and those people coming to brunch want to have an alcoholic beverage," said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston.

The change of time would only be for restaurants. Package stores and other stores selling alcohol will remain at noon.

City officials said restaurants are asking for something to be done now so they can see more cash flow come in.

"They're saying we are losing a lot of economic input because of that two-hour segment between 10 a.m. and noon when it's not being served," said Buston.

Some local brunch goers see the need for an earlier start time.

"I know that we've eaten brunch down here especially at Tacorita. It's one of our favorite places to go even on holidays and stuff when students are out. I think it will bring in more business and help a lot," said one Auburn local.

Others think alcohol can wait.

“I think while church is going on, especially in the early morning worship services and after they get off and things of that nature, it would be nice if they hold off until the afternoon and just have it in the afternoon," said another Auburn local.

The first reading of a potential change will be on Tuesday at the city council meeting. It doesn’t mean they will vote, but council members could possibly vote, according to city officials.

