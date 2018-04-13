Suspect wanted in Opelika for several armed robberies

A suspect is wanted for multiple armed robberies in Opelika.

Photos of the suspect have been released.

The suspect is described as a male between 18 and 30 years old. He is 5’8” to 6’0.” The suspect has a medium build. He usually wears all black clothing and covers his face.

The suspect is armed and considered dangerous.

Businesses are encouraged to be aware of everyone who enters their business or nearby stores and to report suspicious people or activity immediately.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or may have any other information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services division at 334-705-5220. To report anonymously, call the Secret Service Hotline at 334-745-8665.

