Five Opelika Bulldogs sign letters of intent

A great moment this afternoon for a group of high schoolers, as five Opelika Bulldogs signed on the dotted line for their respective sports.



Shakerra Forbes and Alexis Browning both head to Lawson State Community College in Birmingham for cross country and basketball respectively. Savannah Karl heads down the road to Auburn-Montgomery, also for cross country. Jared Bartlett stays close to home as well, signing with Enterprise State for baseball.

Jackson Reynolds gets the call to play baseball in the SEC, signing on the dotted line with Texas A&M.



You can see all the interviews above.





