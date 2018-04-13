Fire crews battle building fire near Seale Rd. in Phenix City - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fire crews battle building fire near Seale Rd. in Phenix City

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Firefighters are battling a fire at a building near Seale Road and 10th Avenue in Phenix City.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. No injuries have been reported. 

