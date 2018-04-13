Fire crews contain fire at vacant building near Seale Rd. in Phenix City

A fire that destroyed a vacant Head Start school in Phenix City has been contained.

The fire happened Friday evening around 4:30 p.m. and required fire crews from several stations to aid in the efforts to contain it. The fire was put out after three hours.

“Today is not a good day to have a structure fire. When we got here, the entire structure was involved,” said Chief Kennedy with the Phenix City Fire Department.

The fire started on the rooftop of the building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

