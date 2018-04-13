Columbus Airport Commission celebrating 50 years of service

The Columbus Airport Commission is celebrating 50 years of service Friday.

A luncheon was held at the Chattahoochee River Club in Uptown Columbus.

The commission was created in 1968 to oversee the operations and development of the airport and its facilities. The commission and staff are spending the entire month of April celebrating past and present commissioners. There will also be promotions and giveaways for travelers at the Columbus Airport.

The commission is made up of five members who are appointed by the Columbus Council.

