Columbus middle school band hosts walk in support of Autism Awareness Month

A school band in Columbus sponsored an event in support of Autism Awareness Month.

Veterans Memorial Middle School’s band sponsored an autism walk Friday for students at the school. Friday marked the first time the school has held the walk.

Autism is a mental condition presented in early childhood that makes it hard for someone to communicate and form a relationship with someone else. The condition is growing fast.

Students were allowed to participate by grade if they chose to walk in support of autism.

“Being a teacher, we have so many students that have autism. We are just trying to get more people aware because autism is a pretty relevant disease,” says Band Director Lyn Pharris.

The school’s band will also make a donation to Autism Speaks, an advocacy organization that sponsors autism research and conducts awareness and outreach activities.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.