East AL law enforcement hosts fundraiser for Lee County Special Olympics

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department along with Opelika and Auburn police raised money for the Special Olympics Friday.

Fundraising events took place at Kroger grocery stores on Dean Road in Auburn and at Tiger Town in Opelika. Some officers were on the roof while other stood by the door to collect funds so the Lee County Special Olympics can compete in its state tournament.

"We are selling t-shirts and we got a little Bluetooth speaker going. We are having a great time. We are very excited and happy to partner to raise some money for the Special Olympics,” says Captain Bobby Kilgore with the Opelika Police Department.

The fundraiser ended at 8 p.m.

