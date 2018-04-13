EXCLUSIVE: St. Luke School plans to add high school grade levels

An expansion is in the works for St. Luke School in Columbus.

“A community of this size, like the size of Columbus, really needs as many options as we can give to families," says Bill Shelnutt, Headmaster of the St. Luke School. “St. Luke’s high school will simply be another option."

The private Christian school is located in the heart of Uptown Columbus and currently runs Pre-K through 8th grade and has 600 students with 4 classes per grade level. As a college preparatory program, Shelnutt says adding high school levels is crucial to their curriculum.

“The difficulty with being a college preparatory K-8 is that when they leave you after 8th grade, they’re not going on to college. However, our program is very much a college preparatory program," says Shelnutt.

Shelnutt says the school is still in the strategic planning stages of the expansion. There are no set details on the location of the high school, but he says the plan is to keep the high school in close proximity of the current campus which spans across several blocks of Veterans Pkwy.

Right now the school occupies a main building which was the original Columbus High School is 1898.

“We know that with the high school, we will have to address the issue of parking," says Shelnutt. "There’s simply only a finite number of parking spots on the streets of Columbus and anybody that has left their car for more than the allotted time knows what happens, you get a little yellow ticket on your windshield.”

So far, the target date for the high school is set for 2021. Shelnutt hopes the addition will make it easier on parents when choosing education for their child.

“Most parents aren’t looking for a school just when their kid is 14, they’re looking all the way through," says Shelnutt.

Since the plans are still early, there's no word on how much the high school will cost St. Luke to build. Tuition for students is around $7,700 per year.

