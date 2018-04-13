Detour in place during bridge replacement on Wire Road in Auburn

A project to replace a bridge on Wire Road ( Lee Road 137) in Auburn will begin Monday, April 16.

The replacement of the bridge over a tributary to Hodnett Creek is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Detour signs for through traffic will be made available throughout the duration of the closure. Traffic will be able to access the road up to 250 feet from the bridge structure.

Motorists traveling north on Wire Road will need to take Interstate 85 to Cox Road, right on Lee Road 10 and back to Wire Road.

