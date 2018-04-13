Adaptive veterans gear up for Spartan Race at Ft. Benning

Spartan, the world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand, is returning to Fort Benning Saturday, April 14 for the Spartan Ranger Challenge Sprint.

The sprint is a three to five-mile military-inspired obstacle race that is integrated in this weekend’s Best Ranger Competition.

Adaptive military veterans are among the thousands expected to take part in the race and were hosted Friday in Ft. Benning. Many of the adaptive athletes are from the Oscar Mike Foundation and Operation Enduring Warrior, whose missions are to keep injured veterans healthy and active.

These veterans led active lifestyles after being wounded in combat. They also involve their service dogs in the competition by carrying them through the obstacles.

“You have to stay in the fight. You can’t let it define who you are. Our athletes just want to live their life and to understand this is not the end,” says Earl Granville with Operation Enduring Warrior.

Spartan is the first race called the honor series being held at military bases around the country.

