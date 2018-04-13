Rodeo underway to benefit the Steward Community Home in Columbus

A rodeo to benefit the Stewart Community Home in Columbus is underway.

The River Cities Rodeo is taking place at Phenix City’s Horse Arena April 13 and April 14. The event presents two nights of rodeo fun with food for guests of all ages.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls compete in eight events to include bull riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and barrel racing.

The Steward Community Home has housed and cared for the disabled and homeless population of the Chattahoochee Valley for the last 41 years. The rodeo will help the home continue to support and serve those who need help the most.

“The Stewart Community Home is doing well. We have 60 residents. We expect that to be a long-term thing,” says Kara VinZant, executive director of the Steward Community Home.

The home was in danger of shutting down at one time. VinZant says support from the community has helped them get through the hard times.

The Twin Cities Horse Arena is located at 3940-U.S. Highway 431.

