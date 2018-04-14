AMBER Alert issued for missing Ga teenager

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl from Monroe County.

Alyssa Cole was last seen in Forsyth, Ga. and could be heading towards Arkansas.

She is believed to be have been abducted by 19-year-old Steven Tanner Meyer.

Meyer is believed to be armed and dangerous.

They are believed to be traveling in a dark gray 2002 GMC Yukon with Georgia license plate #ALW3567.

If you see Cole or Meyer, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

An AMBER Alert is issued when law enforcement has reasonable belief that a child has been abducted and is in danger of serious bodily injury or death.

