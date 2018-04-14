AMBER Alert issued for missing Monroe Co. teenager

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl from Monroe County.

Alyssa Cole was last seen in Forsyth, Ga. and could be heading towards Arkansas.

She is believed to be have been abducted by Steven Tanner Meyer, a 19-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, who is 6'4" and weighs in around 300 lbs. No pictures of him are available.

Meyer is believed to be armed and dangerous.

They are believed to be traveling in a dark grey 2002 GMC Yukon with Georgia license plate #ALW3567.

If you see Cole or Meyer, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

An AMBER Alert is issued when law enforcement has reasonable belief that a child has been abducted and is in danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.