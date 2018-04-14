UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled, missing Ga teenager located - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled, missing Ga teenager located

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
(WTVM) -

An AMBER Alert has been canceled in the case of a missing 16-year-old girl from Monroe County because she has been found.

Alyssa Cole was last seen in Forsyth, Ga. and an AMBER Alert was issued for her late Friday evening.

She was believed to be have been abducted by 19-year-old Steven Tanner Meyer.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office was notified Saturday afternoon of a possible sighting in McDonough, Ga.

Upon searching the area, authorities located Cole and Meyer. The vehicle was located shortly after.

Meyer has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with custody.

Cole will be held until it can be determined if the Monroe Co. Juvenile Court wishes to detain her in a youth detention center.

Meyer is currently being held in the Monroe Co. Jail.

More charges may be added following a complete investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:43:21 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:42:51 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly