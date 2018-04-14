UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled, missing Ga teenager located

An AMBER Alert has been canceled in the case of a missing 16-year-old girl from Monroe County because she has been found.

Alyssa Cole was last seen in Forsyth, Ga. and an AMBER Alert was issued for her late Friday evening.

She was believed to be have been abducted by 19-year-old Steven Tanner Meyer.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office was notified Saturday afternoon of a possible sighting in McDonough, Ga.

Upon searching the area, authorities located Cole and Meyer. The vehicle was located shortly after.

Meyer has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with custody.

Cole will be held until it can be determined if the Monroe Co. Juvenile Court wishes to detain her in a youth detention center.

Meyer is currently being held in the Monroe Co. Jail.

More charges may be added following a complete investigation.

