Best Ranger competition continues with Spartan Race

The competition to find out who is the best Ranger continues. They began day two by kicking off the Spartan Race where teams of all ages come out for a challenge.

Anything from crawling under barbed wire and jumping through fire can be expected by participants.

Today’s course merges with the U.S. Army’s 3-day nonstop Best Ranger competition.

“We’re always looking for a fun event for the post and we aligned with Spartan Race to do a combination of Spartan Race and make it a part of one of the events for Best Ranger competition, the last three years have been great,” said Col Doug Vincent, Commander of the Airborne and Ranger Brigade at Fort Benning.

Spartan events focus on sport and athleticism by pushing the bodies and minds of competitors to the limit.

There are more than one million annual participants and more than 200 events across the world and today they are bringing out the best at Fort Benning.

“These are the finest athletics we have in the military, outstanding soldiers. So, they can go the distance. But it is very very challenging by design,” said Col Vincent.

"I can tell you just by watching their emotions when they are going through all the obstacles and going through all the things they are doing it's amazing. I've been watching them for the past two years," said Rick Hairston, a family member of the team currently in first place

There are currently 24 two-man teams left in the competition and by Sunday, we will know the winners.

