Columbus church holds father-child leadership brunch

Emmanuel Christian Community Church held a brunch promoting the bond between fathers and their children.

Rev. Dr. Marlon Scott, Sr. says the event was organized to encourage men to be fathers, leaders, and mentors.

Rev. Scott says more men need to step up and make a difference.

“There are some great fathers out here,” said Scott. “There is a great need to provide mentors and great leadership to our young men in the community.”

Another event, similar to this one, is scheduled for Father’s Day weekend at Emmanuel Christian Community Church.

Those who attended also got the chance to register to vote and have a free health screening.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.