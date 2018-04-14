Opelika unveils new Lee Co. dog park

Today, the City of Opelika officially opened the new dog park at Floral Park. The ribbon cutting happened in conjunction with the iHeartMedia’s family fun day with the Lee County Humane Society.

“We have been a partner of the humane society for several years,” Said Van Riggs Senior Vice President of programming, iHeartMedia Auburn. “This year with the opening of the dog park we decided this was the perfect opportunity to come out and the dogs can have some fun at the dog park.”

Dogs filled both the large and small dog play area.

Among the pets at today’s event were those looking for forever homes. Representatives from the Lee County Humane Society say their shelter is nearing capacity fast.

“Right now puppy and kitten season has hit,” explained Mary Wynne Kling with the Lee County Humane Society. “It hit a little early this year. We are filling up very quickly. We need fosters!”

The shelter also needs supplies to help support their new puppies and kittens.

“Because puppy and kitten season has hit early, we need puppy and kitten supplies, bottles for nursing kittens and puppies, milk replacer wet food is also needed right now,” she said.

