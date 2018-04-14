Columbus police investigating overnight shooting on Cusseta Rd.

The Columbus Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting on Cusseta Rd.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Apr. 14.

According to a police report, five people were involved in the incident.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call CPD.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.