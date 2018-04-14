Central High School holds annual car show fundraiser

The Central Freshman Academy hosted their second annual car show Apr. 14 to raise money for Relay for Life.

More than 50 cars were part of the competition.

Organizers of the event say it is a great opportunity for Central High students to learn.

“A lot of them had experience with a family member being touched by cancer, so the Relay for Life means a lot to some of the students,” said Christopher Moore, one of the event’s organizers.

The cars were judged on their paint, body, and engine to determine whose was the best in show.

