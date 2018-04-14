Department of Juvenile Justice hosts teen job fair in Columbus

The Department of Juvenile Justice hosted a teen job fair today.

The event took place at Carver High School in Columbus.

Youth in the community got to take advantage of employment opportunities, along with employment readiness workshops.

Some teens walked away with a permanent job, while others found themselves a summer job.

A workshop on how to dress for success was also held at the event, which 21 vendors were part of.

