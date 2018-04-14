State representatives discuss new bills with citizens in Columbus

An early afternoon meeting allowed Columbus citizens to interact with their elected representatives.

The group of Georgia House Democrats, Representatives Carolyn Hugley, Calvin Smyre, and Debbie Buckner, started off the town hall meeting by going over the items they pushed for this past session, including the possible expansion mass transit in Atlanta, investment in teachers’ retirements, and a focus on the state’s annual education budget.

“I’m happy to hear about the education budget not being dwindled this year,” said Natalie Mesidor, a voter.

Mesidor says she is also happy to hear these lawmakers have been pushing to invest in mental health initiatives meant to benefit students across Georgia in wake of the Parkland, Fl shooting this past February.

“I have two girls, and so, it’s very important to me that they’re safe,” said Mesidor.

Another recent bill weighing on her and other citizens’ minds is House Bill 673, which would, in theory, help law enforcement cut down on distracted driving statewide.

“I know a lot of people won’t agree with that, but I think I heard before, just like we didn’t have to wear seatbelts and now we have to wear seatbelts and now we have to wear seatbelts, it’s a safety measure that protects everyone,” said Mesidor.

By the end of the town hall, Mesidor and other voters say they are happy their elected officials are taking their concerns seriously and that they report back to them their results from Atlanta.

