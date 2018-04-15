FIRST TO ALERT: Storms end later this morning! Details here.

It's a messy start to Sunday across the Chattahoochee Valley as a line of showers and storms continues to push through the area. None of these storms have met severe weather criteria, but many have still packed a punch! Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds have bee the primary impacts along the leading edge.

The rain will continue to push eastward throughout the morning hours, with light to moderate rainfall possible here locally through lunchtime. Drier and cooler conditions move in this afternoon, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will drop down into the low-40s Sunday night, with highs Monday afternoon just making it up into the mid-60s.

