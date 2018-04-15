National Weather Service gives tips on staying safe in severe we - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

National Weather Service gives tips on staying safe in severe weather

By Mya Johnson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The National Weather Service says the best thing before severe weather strikes is to have a disaster plan ready for you and your family to follow at home or at work.

According to the National Weather Service, hundreds of people die each year in the U.S. from lightning, flash floods and winds from those powerful thunderstorms.

Therefore, experts say you should identify a place to take shelter that everyone knows to go to once the warning signs blast.

When lightning strikes, the National Weather Service suggests using the 30/30 rule. If the time between lightning and thunder is 30 seconds or less, you need to seek shelter and stay for at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder.

Also, have a severe weather safety kit ready year-round. Pack flashlights, candles, batteries, first aid kit, water and proper clothing.

Be aware of storms heading to your area by listening to commercial radio, TV, or downloading reliable weather apps.

If you are caught driving in a storm, it is best to slow down. Most fatalities come from accidents in rain or floods, especially at night when it is harder to see water level rising.

If you are in your vehicle when lightning strikes, you should not touch metal surfaces and put the phone down.

When lightning strikes, utility lines and pipes can carry the electrical current underground or through a building. You want to avoid using electrical appliances and only use cell phones and computers in an emergency.

Never underestimate the power of a strong storm. Take precautions with each threat of severe weather. It is better to be safe than putting you and your family in danger. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:43:21 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:42:51 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly