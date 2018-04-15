News Leader 9 hosts Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus fundrais - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

News Leader 9 hosts Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus fundraiser

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The WTVM studios turned into an auction house last night for a fundraiser for the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus.

News Leader 9’s own Jason Dennis and Barbara Gauthier are in the middle of competing for the title of Maestro for a Moment and tonight hosted their fundraising event, dinner and silent auction.

The Maestro for a Moment will get to conduct the concert finale on Apr. 22 at 7:00 p.m. in the Bill Heard Theatre at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

All of the money raised goes to benefit the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus.

If you would like to donate and help Jason and Barbara become the Maestro for a Moment, just click here.

