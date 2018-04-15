Auburn teacher and husband star in ad campaign for Visit North C - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Auburn teacher and husband star in ad campaign for Visit North Carolina

By Brandon Etheredge, East Alabama reporter
Connect
(Source: Visit North Carolina) (Source: Visit North Carolina)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

An Auburn elementary school teacher, Andrea Beall and her husband, Chris, had the adventure of a lifetime when they were chosen to be the face of a new ad campaign for Visit North Carolina.

Andrea is a teacher at Wright’s Mill Road Elementary and said she had to keep her and her husband’s adventures secret for so long, that their family did not believe it was real.

She says her students could not believe she was “famous.”

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-04-15 22:41:15 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly