Ellerslie Fire Department responds to diesel spill

The Ellerslie Fire Department responded to a hazardous material call at the BR & R Corner Store on Georgia Hwy. 85.

Crews were able to discover that a driver had driven away from the diesel pump without first removing the nozzle from the vehicle.

The pump continued running and flowed into the parking and culvert connected to a roadside drainage ditch filled with water from the recent rainfall.

Store employees placed materials to slow the flow of the diesel into the culvert.

Crews were able to protect the area from possible ignition sources and, with the help of the Columbus Fire Department and the Harris County Emergency Management Agency, were able to stage an environmental cleanup.

Lt. Robert Coppedge, with the Ellerslie Fire Department, reminded residents that they take environmental threats seriously, saying

We would like to inform the local community that we take environmental threats as seriously as any other, and strive through dedicated training and study to respond effectively to these type of emergencies. We love our community and the land and water that we all share.

