Winners named in 2018 Best Ranger competition

Three days of grueling physical competition has left one final team standing in their quest to be named Best Ranger, a feat only they will accomplish this year.

Team 23, consisting SFC Joshua Rolfes and SFC Anthony Allen, was named the 2018 Best Rangers.

The competition began Friday, Apr. 13 with 51 two-man teams.

On day one, the teams competed in several events, including several runs, swims, obstacle courses and weapons ranges.

By the next morning’s events, only 24 of those teams remained.

The remaining teams competed in a Spartan Race to begin another day of competition.

The top 16 teams were then flown to Camp Frank D. Merrill near Dahlonega, Ga to run the mountain phase of the Ranger School and made their way back by bus to Ft. Benning to compete in the Darby Obstacle Course.

The teams finished the competition with a water survival assessment and one final run back to where the event began.

Once all the points were calculated, it was announced that SFC Rolfes and SFC Allen were the year’s Best Rangers.

Congratulations, gentlemen!

