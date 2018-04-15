Tax deadline pushed to April 17th to honor federal holiday

People across the country and the Chattahoochee Valley have a little more time to get their taxes done this year.

April 15th is normally the final day to have taxes filed across the country, but because the 15th falls on a Sunday and the following Monday is Emancipation Day, you have a couple more days to get your taxes filed before the deadline.

"It's very important for everyone to file their taxes on time because if you don't, some of you will end up paying penalties, interest, and late fees," says H & R Tax Analyst Alex Viruet.

Viruet says avoiding penalties are important, but it is equally important to get the credits that you are entitled to.

"It's important to file on time because you get all the credits that you are due in a timely manner," said Viruet.

Those in the community say that they like to get their taxes filed as early as the first day available to beat the deadlines as early as possible.

"We are in the bracket where we do get a refund because we have kids, so it's beneficial because it helps papers porch. It just really helps a lot to get them done early. We got ours done as soon as the day you could file we filed," said a community member.

Others like to wait until the last possible day for their own personal reasons but understand the anticipation of filing.

"We have more lower-class people which I think is making minimum wages. Some are income basic but it’s only a little bit throughout the year, so I think it's good that everybody looks forward to that refund. Yes," says Columbus Resident Augustline Truttling.

Whether you are an early filer or not, the deadline is less than 48 hours away. And Viruet says local tax offices across the Valley are offering to extend their hours to ensure everyone beats the deadline.

"We've been very busy and we're hoping to accomplish our goals of helping as many people as possible before that deadline, which is Tuesday, April 17th at 10 p.m.”

