Columbus police continue searching for three missing women

Columbus police are continuing to search for clues to lead them to three women reported missing in March and April.

Each of the three investigations involves women last seen in Muscogee County.

The most recent search is that of 16-year-old John’nazeivah Cochran who was last seen at Kendrick High School Friday, Apr. 6.

Cochran was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

On Mar. 16, Erin Collier’s family reported she had gone missing.

Collier’s mother told News Leader 9 she may have been near the Ashley Station apartments on Mar. 18.

Collier is described as 5’3” and 130 lbs. with a prominent black rose tattoo on her right wrist.

Four days earlier, Ebony Giddens’ family reported she had vanished.

The 27-year-old mother of three was last seen near Montclair Dr.

Giddens’ family has been the target of extortion and threats online.

26-year-old Travis Gardner was arrested for claiming on Facebook he knew where she was and demanded money for that information.

Giddens is described as 4’9” and weighs 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Giddens’ family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help bring her home.

If you have any information on any of the missing women or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Columbus police as soon as possible.