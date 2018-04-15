New documentary showcases Opelika as a bustling city

One of the great things about east Alabama is that the towns have never lost sight of where they began.More >>
Folks across the country and the Chattahoochee have a little more time to get their taxes done.More >>
Columbus police are continuing to search for clues to lead them to three women reported missing in March and April.More >>
An Auburn elementary school teacher and her husband, Chris, had the adventure of a lifetime when they were chosen to be the face of a new ad campaign for Visit North Carolina.More >>
Three days of grueling physical competition has left one final team standing in their quest to be named Best Ranger, a feat only they have been able to accomplish this year.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and decorated Marine, passed away Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.More >>
