FIRST TO ALERT: A wind advisory is in effect for some counties today. Details here.

By Mallory Schnell, Weekend Meteorologist
We're kicking off this Monday with chilly temperatures with highs only reaching the low 60s this afternoon. Behind yesterday's front winds are high. They will gusts from 20-30 mph today from the WNW with the higher gusts in our GA counties that are under a 'wind advisory' through tonight.

Sunshine will be in full force for the next few days with a quick rebound in temperatures. Highs top out near 80 on Wednesday. On Thursday a front passes through but we don't expect much moisture with it - just a few passing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.

Highs drop into the low to mid 70s for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. Our next rain maker moves in late in the weekend and kicks off next week. Stay tuned!

