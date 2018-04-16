VIDEO: Baby sister shocked after pulling off eyelashes from Columbus teen after prom

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Ladies - prom is a day you never forget.



You get your hair done, find a beautiful dress and of course, you must have picture-perfect makeup.

But by the end of the night, you are ready to kick off your heels and wash off your make up.

A Columbus teen who went to prom had help from her baby sister taking off her make up.

The little one was left in a bit of a shock when she was able to pull her sister's fake eyelash completely off.

Watch the baby sister’s priceless reaction below.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.