VIDEO: Baby sister shocked after pulling off eyelashes from Columbus teen after prom

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Ladies - prom is a day you never forget.

You get your hair done, find a beautiful dress and of course, you must have picture-perfect makeup.

But by the end of the night, you are ready to kick off your heels and wash off your make up.

A Columbus teen who went to prom had help from her baby sister taking off her make up.

The little one was left in a bit of a shock when she was able to pull her sister's fake eyelash completely off.

Watch the baby sister’s priceless reaction below.

