Piedmont Columbus Regional opens new emergency room at Northside campus

Columbus police are investigating an accident involving a Muscogee County School District bus and another vehicle Monday morning.More >>
The winners of the state-wide Governor’s Honors Program have been announced.More >>
Hardships and open seat transfer requests are available for the Muscogee County School District’s 2018-2019 school year.More >>
Well, it's that time of the year again for "Take the City" to host its annual Revival on the River.More >>
There's a new emergency room opening for potential patients in Muscogee and Harris County.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
