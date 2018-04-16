Piedmont Columbus Regional opens new emergency room at Northside - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Piedmont Columbus Regional opens new emergency room at Northside campus

(Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM) (Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - There's a new emergency room opening for potential patients in Muscogee and Harris County.  

It's the latest addition to Piedmont Columbus' facilities across the Fountain City. 

Guests will be the first to tour this new, 12,000 square foot department inside Piedmont's Northside campus.

In a released statement, PiedmontColumbus staff says this state-of-the art facility will be equipped with the latest technology to take care of patients. 

The emergency wing will have 10 beds available for patients in need. Also, being added is a brand new patient drop off straight into the emergency room.

Northside's campus already has room for around 100 patients requiring surgical, rehabilitative or other medical services. 

