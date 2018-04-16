SEGMENT: 5th annual Revival on the River coming to the Chattahoochee Valley

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Well it's that time of the year again for "Take the City" to host its annual Revival on the River.

This event includes free Chick-fil-A, free entertainment including Christian and Gospel music and dancing from various ministries.

The event will be on Friday, April 20 at the Phenix City Amphitheatre from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

