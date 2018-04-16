No injuries reported following accident involving Muscogee Co. school bus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating an accident involving a Muscogee County School District bus and another vehicle Monday morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Whitesville Road and Buckeye Way, at 7:40 a.m., when another vehicle hit the bus.

One student was on the bus, heading to Northside High School when the accident occurred. The student reported no injuries and his parents were notified.

The bus driver contacted school administrators and law enforcement following the incident. The driver of the vehicle, who hit the bus, was issued a citation at the scene of the accident.

