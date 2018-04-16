SLIDESHOW: Senior prom comes to hospitalized teen in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Senior prom comes to hospitalized teen in Columbus

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus teen was admitted into the hospital at the time of his senior prom, but that didn’t stop the prom from coming to him.

 The Kendrick High School senior was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional and his mom shared his story on Facebook over the weekend.

“My son, AJ was admitted to the hospital earlier this week and wasn't going to be discharged to make it to his senior prom,” Karen Irvin posted. “After mentioning how disappointed AJ was gonna’ be about it to a hospital staff member, he turned to me and said. "just because AJ can't go to the prom doesn't mean that the prom can't come to him!”

The hospital staff member suggested decorating an area at the hospital and A.J. and his date to dress up and take pictures together.

That’s exactly what they did.

“When I realized that he was serious, I couldn't help but to cry,” Irvin said. “I started calling & texting those I've now named, the Save The Day Crew.

A.J.’s barber, Pazzo from Overflo Beauty and Barber Shop, even came to the hospital to give him a fresh cut before the big night.

Ms. Irvin says some of the nurses helped decorate the area.

“I know it wasn't the senior prom he'd envisioned but they were determined to make the best out of the situation,” she said.

The mother’s Facebook’s post is going viral with more than 5,000 likes and nearly 2,000 shares.

“Thank you to those that came to support him. Seeing you here made him smile & boosted his spirit. All of you will FOREVER hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Ms. Irvin said.

