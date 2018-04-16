Columbus Consolidated Government participates in annual Legal Food Frenzy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This year the Columbus Consolidated Government is participating in the seventh annual Legal Food Frenzy.

The Georgia Legal Food Frenzy is a donation competition among legal and governmental organizations, led by Georgia Attorney General, Chris Carr.

All proceeds from the Food Frenzy benefit the Georgia Food Bank Association‘s eight regional Feeding America Food Banks.

CCG invites all competitors to register their organizations for this event at and invites all citizens to participate in this event by donating non-perishable food items or monetary contributions at the available locations listed below. CCG is competing with other cities and regions around Georgia.

