Former Phenix City police officer charged with rape bonds out of jail

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A former Phenix City police officer charged with rape has bonded out of jail.

Eldrick Kennedy,35, was accused of raping a woman after arresting her for shoplifting at a grocery store on the 280 bypass.

The woman claims she was raped the day she was taken into custody by officer Kennedy while still in handcuffs at an undisclosed location off Highway 431.

Authorities say the former officer admitted to pulling over and having sex with the woman while she was in handcuffs.

Kennedy is in the Lee County Jail to avoid being in jail with people he's arrested or investigated in Phenix City. Kennedy walked out of the jail on a $30,000 bond.

He is being charged with first-degree rape, which in Alabama if found guilty holds a sentencing anywhere from 20 years to life in prison

