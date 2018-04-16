Auburn man arrested on several warrants after fleeing burglary scene

An Auburn man has been arrested on several warrants.

Rodrigues O’Neal Pitts, 20, was arrested Saturday, April 14 and is charged with the following:

Breaking and entering auto (two counts)

Fourth-degree theft of property

First-degree receiving stolen property

Fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement

Failure to appear

Auburn police responded to a car burglary in progress at around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive. Once on the scene, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Pitts. Pitts fled the scene and was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Property taken from a 2014 Nissan Altima and a 1991 BMW 735IL was found in Pitts’ possession as well as keys to a Hyundai Sonata. According to police the Sonata was located and had been stolen hours earlier from an apartment complex on Bedell Avenue.

Pitts was initially taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant and the additional charges were later enforced.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on bonds totally $10,500. He is also being held without bond due to a no bond warrant from Pardons and Parole stemming from a previous felony conviction.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.