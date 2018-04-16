Russell Co. Chapter of American Cancer Society raises money for - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Russell Co. Chapter of American Cancer Society raises money for Relay for Life

(Source: Russell Co. American Cancer Society) (Source: Russell Co. American Cancer Society)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County Chapter of the American Cancer Society is raising money for Relay for Life.

You can help by ordering food from Zaxby’s on Railroad Street on Monday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET.

Proceeds from your order will be donated to Relay for Life.

