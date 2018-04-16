Auburn police arrest man, 16-year-old on theft and auto burglary charges

Auburn police arrested a man from Camp Hill, Alabama and a teen from Cusseta on theft and auto burglary charges.

Amontrel Javariez Todd, 19, and a 16-year-old male are charged with breaking and entering auto and fourth-degree theft of property.

Auburn police responded to an auto burglary in progress in a parking lot in the 100 block of North Gay Street around 9:15 p.m. Officers located one of the suspects, identified as Todd, still in the area and took him into custody. The second suspect identified and taken into custody afterward.

According to police, Todd and the 16-year-old juvenile were identified as being responsible for unlawfully entering a 2001 Saturn and taking money from the inside.

Todd was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $4,000 bond. The juvenile is being held at the Lee County Youth Development Center pending a detention hearing.

