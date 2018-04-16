Auburn police arrest man, 16-year-old on theft and auto burglary - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Auburn police arrest man, 16-year-old on theft and auto burglary charges

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Amontrel Todd ( Source: Auburn Police) Amontrel Todd ( Source: Auburn Police)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

Auburn police arrested a man from Camp Hill, Alabama and a teen from Cusseta on theft and auto burglary charges.

Amontrel Javariez Todd, 19, and a 16-year-old male are charged with breaking and entering auto and fourth-degree theft of property.

Auburn police responded to an auto burglary in progress in a parking lot in the 100 block of North Gay Street around 9:15 p.m. Officers located one of the suspects, identified as Todd, still in the area and took him into custody. The second suspect identified and taken into custody afterward.  

According to police, Todd and the 16-year-old juvenile were identified as being responsible for unlawfully entering a 2001 Saturn and taking money from the inside.

Todd was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $4,000 bond. The juvenile is being held at the Lee County Youth Development Center pending a detention hearing.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:52:35 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    More >>

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly