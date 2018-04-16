All-clear given at McGinnis Wickam Hall after delivery prompted - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

All-clear given at McGinnis Wickam Hall after delivery prompted evacuation at Fort Benning

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Department of Emergency Services was called to investigate a delivery at McGinnis Wickam Hall on Fort Benning Monday afternoon.  

According to Fort Benning’s media relations spokesperson Nate Snook, EOD, fire, and police evacuated everyone in the area as a precaution and are investigating the scene.

Officials have since given an 'all-clear' at McGinnis Wickham Hall and confirmed the delivery was never a threat. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    More >>

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    More >>

  • Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:01 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:43:06 GMT
    FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    More >>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly