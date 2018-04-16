All-clear given at McGinnis Wickam Hall after delivery prompted evacuation at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Department of Emergency Services was called to investigate a delivery at McGinnis Wickam Hall on Fort Benning Monday afternoon.

According to Fort Benning’s media relations spokesperson Nate Snook, EOD, fire, and police evacuated everyone in the area as a precaution and are investigating the scene.

Officials have since given an 'all-clear' at McGinnis Wickham Hall and confirmed the delivery was never a threat.

