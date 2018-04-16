Arrest warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting on Andrews Rd. in Columbus

A suspect is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Andrews Road in Columbus.

Arrest warrants were issued for Damion Collier, also known as ‘Dae Dae,’Monday, April 16. The warrants are for aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On April 1, patrol responded to a shooting at 480 Andrews Road. Three victims were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. Alec Spencer died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Anthony Locey at 706-225-4291.

