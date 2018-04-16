2 suspects wanted in Auburn for auto burglary, credit card fraud

Two suspects are wanted in Auburn for car burglary and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

The incident was reported Friday, April 13. According to police, a wallet containing cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle while parked at a residence on South Ridge Court.

Shortly afterward, the suspect(s) completed transactions at various Auburn businesses with the stolen credit/debit cards. They purchased several televisions, a Sony PlayStation 4, and multiple games. A fraudulent transaction was also attempted at a business in Montgomery.

Video surveillance of the two suspects shows them arriving to one of the businesses in what appears to be a black four-door sedan.

If you recognize the suspects, vehicle, or have any information about the case, contact Auburn Detectives at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

