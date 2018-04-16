Rite Aid on Wynnton Road closes as Walgreens takes ownership

A Rite Aid store in Columbus will be among many locations to soon join the Walgreens family.

Rite Aid located on Wynnton Road will close Tuesday. According to the store’s website, its closing is part of the first step to transfer Walgreens’ ownership. Both the store and its pharmacy will be managed by Walgreens.

A liquidation sale is currently held at the Wynnton Road location. Other Rite Aid locations in Columbus will remain open for now.

