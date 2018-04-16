Rite Aid on Wynnton Road closes as Walgreens takes ownership

A Rite Aid store in Columbus will be among many locations to soon join the Walgreens family.More >>
A Columbus teen was admitted in to the hospital at the time of his senior prom, but that didn’t stop the prom from coming to him.More >>
A suspect is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Andrews Road in Columbus.More >>
Alabama law says sheriffs are entitled to pocket excess money used to feed inmates, but a lawsuit is challenging the claim.More >>
Department of Emergency Services was called to investigate a delivery at McGinnis Wickam Hall on Fort Benning Monday afternoon.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
