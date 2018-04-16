LaGrange Police Dept. completes training to improve response to mentally ill citizens

After pledging to improve how officers respond to those suffering from mental illness, the LaGrange Police Department announced that it has completed crisis intervention training.

The pledge is part of the One Mind Campaign which was started by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). IACP is a 30,000-member professional association for law enforcement that provides training, technical assistance, and recruitment services.

Chief Lou Dekmar is the President of IACP.

Mental illness has become a common focus in the law enforcement community with some departments estimating that as many as 20 percent of their calls for service are related to mental health declines.

All officers completed the 40-hour Crisis Intervention curriculum is designed to train a team of specialized officers to respond to calls that involve individuals with mental health disorders such as depression or intellectual disability.

