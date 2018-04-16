Police investigating man found dead in Walmart parking lot on Airport Thruway

A man was found dead in a car in the parking lot of Walmart on Airport Thruway in Columbus.

The Muscogee County Coroner responded to the scene Monday evening.

Officials say the man was 61-years-old and it appeared that his body had been in the car for some time before it was reported.

No foul play is suspected.

"Presently, we're conducting a death investigation. At the present time, it doesn't appear to be any type of foul play, but it is under investigation," says Maj. J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department.

The man’s identity will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.

