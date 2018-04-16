Jane Goodall visits Auburn University

Jane Goodall, the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, was a speaker at a luncheon at Auburn University Monday.

Goodall, who is also known for her landmark study of chimpanzees in Tanzania, had many stories to tell but says she is happiest looking back on her decision to never give up on the dream she had at 10 years old.

“My mama always told me, if you really want to do something, then you have to work hard and take advantage of different opportunities. Never give up,” says Goodall.

After studying the lives of chimpanzees and discovering that the survival of the species was threatened by habitat destruction and illegal trafficking, Goodall developed a breakthrough approach to species conservation that improves the lives of people, animals, and the environment by honoring their connectedness to each other.

The Jane Goodall Institute was founded in 1977 to ensure that her vision and life’s works continue.

Monday marked the 84-year-old’s first time at Auburn.

