Organizations sponsor mayoral, city council at-large candidate forum in Columbus

Some candidates running for political office in Columbus got the chance to address issues from voters Monday evening.

Mayoral and city council at-large candidates answered questions from people during a political forum held at the Citizens Service Center. The audience wanted to know the candidates’ ideas on things such as crime, sanitation, and South Columbus revitalization.

One of the organizers explained why forums like this are so important.

"The forum allows the community to come in and meet the candidates so they will get an understanding of who they are, hear their platforms, and make their own decisions. So many times we hear different rumors about each of the candidates and we want the community to come out and learn them for themselves," says Tracey Belt, community chair of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. Gamma Tau Omega Chapter.

The event was moderated by News Leader 9’s Roslyn Giles and sponsored by sororities Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, and Zeta Phi Beta along with The Links and the Women League of Voters.

Another political forum will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and will feature school board and city council candidates.

